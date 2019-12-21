DAAR Communications Denies Conferring Buhari African President Of The Year

Published:

Africa's foremost media conglomerate Daar Communications PLC, operators of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower have denied conferring on President Buhari the “African President of the Year” award for 2019.According to tweets which refuted the claims earlier made by the President’s media aide, Bashir Ahmed, DAAR Communications noted that the award was an honorary accolade given to four African leaders which included Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and President Buhari of Nigeria.The statement released by the media organisation on Twitter also stated that DAAR Awards was hosted in January 2019 and therefore doesn’t reflect the activities of President Buhari for the year 2019 in review.The tweet“The attention of DAAR Communications PLC has been drawn to an image circulating on social media and amplified by the personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, @BashirAhmaad purportedly showing President Buhari as the DAAR Awards African President of the Year.It has become necessary to respond as follows:The award given to Mr President was an honorary award given to four African leaders which included Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and President Buhari of Nigeria.The 3rd DAAR Awards was hosted in January 2019 and therefore the award doesn’t reflect the activities of Mr President for the year 2019 in review.Further to numerous complaints received from our social media followers to the award, we had on January 21st, 2019 shared theThe general public is therefore advised to kindly disregard the image been circulated, as it does not represent the position of DAAR Communications PLC for 2019.A top executive of the global media outfit who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity said President Buhari was just one of the nominees for the last edition which was won by Paul Kagame of Rwanda and challenge anyone with the award to present it publicly.He also informed CKN News that Leah Shuabu who is still under the hostage of Boko Haram defeated the first lady of Nigeria Mrs Aisha Buhari and others to win the award in the female category in the last edition.The screen picture being paraded were pictures extracted from the nominees' page he said.The story on the award went viral when an aide to the President posted the announcement on social mediaAdditional information:Daar Communications Twitter,TNG