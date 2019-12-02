Court Sentences South African Policeman To 30 Years Imprisonment For Killing Nigerian

Published:

A South African police constable, Austin Reynold, has been sentenced to 30 years in jail by a court for killing a Nigerian man living in that country.Twenty-four-year Reynold was accused of killing Ebuka Okoli in Durban, a coastal city in Kwa Zulu-Natal province in South Africa.The court sentenced the policeman on Monday, three days after he was found guilty of shooting the victim at close range and robbing him during an unauthorised raid on a community where Okoli resided.He was charged with one count of murder and three counts of robberyConstable Reynold got 15 years on each count of robbery which will mostly run concurrently and 25 years for the count of murder.Reynold was unlucky as his accomplice in the raid, Brinley Pallo, testified against him while giving his testimony before Judge Shyam Gyanda on Friday.The spokesperson for South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara, explained how the sentences rounded up to 30 years.