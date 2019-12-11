Court Sentence Ebonyi Woman To Death For Killing Co Wife And Her Seven Children

Published:

An Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki has sentenced Agnes Nwefuru to death by hanging for setting ablaze the house of her co-wife, Felicia Nwefuru, a development that led Felicia’s death alongside her seven children.Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Uwabunkonye Onwosi, declared that the plaintiff proved that the defendant was guilty of the murder charge preferred against her.“Agnes Nwefuru is found guilty of murder and is hereby convicted. The term of her sentence is that she be hanged by the neck until she is dead,” the judge ruled.The case against Agnes with suit No.HAW/13C/2017 was instituted by the Ebonyi State Government.The plaintiff contended that Agnes also burnt her own house during the evil act as a camouflage.The plaintiff further contended that the accused removed all her belongings and that of her children and took them to a safe place outside the house before committing the act.Recall that in 2017, eight members of a family were burnt to death following a mysterious fire that engulfed two residential building around 3am at Ogboji community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.Two persons survived the inferno including the husband, Mr Sylvanus Nwefuru and Miss Ukamaka Nwefuru, one of Felicia’s daughters.