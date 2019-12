Published:

The State High Court sitting in Maiduguri on Wednesday granted bail to Barrister Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram and three others for alleged N62m fraud. Barr. Aisha Alkali Wakil Justice Aisha Kumalia granted bail to Wakil in the sum of N30m with two sureties in like sum. The judge warned that failure of the accused persons to appear in court during trial would lead to revocation of the bail.The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, had arraigned the accused persons on counts charge including cheating, dishonesty and intent to defraud. The accused persons include the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, CCAF, Barr. Aisha Wakil; Country Manager CCAF, Prince Lawal Shoyede; Programme Manager, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Kassim Musa Maiduguri