CKN Foundation Empowers 14 Widows In Obowo ,Imo State (Pictures)
Published: December 30, 2019
The event which was established to empower indigent widows takes place annually in Lagos .
This year's edition, however, took place in Obowo, Imo State the hometown of the founder of the foundation Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu (Okwuru Oha 1)
14 widows benefitted from this years' edition, two each selected from the seven villages that made up the town by Chairmen of the various town unions.
Chief Chris Kehinde Nwandu stated that the foundation was set up as a little palliative measure to assist widows.
So far about 55 widows have benefitted from the programme since it was initiated.
