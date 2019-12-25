Christmas: Peter Obi Calls For Sober Reflection

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 polls, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Christians “to use the opportunity of the Yuletide to reflect on the mystery of our salvation”, which, according to him, “started with the birth of Christ who paved a new way for us to attain eternity.”Obi said that the period of the Yuletide called for celebration, but, more importantly, that it offered us the opportunity to live the ideals of charity, love, peace and harmonious co-existence, which Christ preached.“Let us all reach out and touch somebody else in a positive way. Let us give a hand to the less fortunate, that they may rise and walk with us,” the former Anambra State Governor said on Christmas eve in a statement by his Media Office.He called on all Nigerians to bear in mind, while celebrating, the challenges facing the country, especially the hardship occasioned by cumulative years of bad leadership and prepare adequately to confront them by addressing those issued that got the country where it is today, particularly lack of attention to education, the economy, especially creating employment for the youth and provision of basic infrastructure.