Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill today. Sources at the Presidential Villa in Abuja disclosed this to our reporter yesterday.The National Assembly had on December 5 raised the total estimates from the proposed N10.33tn to N10.6tn.The president had on October 8, 2019 presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” for the Federal Government at the Joint Session of the National Assembly in Abuja.