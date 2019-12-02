Buhari Lays Foundation Of Multi-billion Naira Transportation University In His Hometown Of Daura

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari today laid the foundation stone of the multi-billion Naira Transportation University to be built by the Chinese Government at his hometown of Daura in Katsina State.This was how the President announced the event on his social media handle."Today I performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the University of Transportation in Daura, an investment by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), and the first of its kind in Africa. The Federal Government will fully support this project to completion.The University will among other things pave way for the domestication of railway engineering and general transportation sciences in Nigeria, thereby bridging the technology and skill gap in the railway sector and the transportation industry at large.Our gratitude goes to the investors, CCECC; the Katsina State Government for speedily providing land for the university; and the Ministry of Transportation for championing the initiative. We will continue to pursue partnerships of this nature to bring development to Nigeria."