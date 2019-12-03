Buhari Commends Army's Courage ,Achievements And Gallantry

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday advised Nigerian soldiers to keep to the rules of engagement and international code of conduct while carrying out their constitutional duties.The President was speaking at the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Kaduna on Tuesday.The Nigerian army has been serially accused, by rights groups, of flouting human rights during its operations.However, on Tuesday, President Buhari commended the army for its work in keeping the country safe from terrorists.“I urge our soldiers to continue to abide by their ethics and ethos and keep to the rules of engagement and code of conduct while ensuring that human rights and international humanitarian laws are promoted and respected in the conduct of military operations,” the President said.He then saluted the “army’s courage and gallantry” while noting that its achievements have come with associated costs.“Many personnel have lost their lives, some have sustained injuries and a significant number have been away from their families for a long time,” he said.“I, once again, send my condolences to the families of those who have paid the supreme sacrifice in an effort to safeguard the sovereignty of our great nation. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”