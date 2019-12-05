Buhari Appoints Nine New Permanent Secretaries

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this in a statement yesterday by Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, disclosed this in a statement.She gave the names of the new permanent secretaries as Engr. Musa Hassan, Borno State; Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, Niger State and Mrs. Olushola Idowu, Ogun State. Those appointed according to the geo-political zones’ quota are Andrew David Adejoh, North-Central; Umar Idris Tijjani, North-East; Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, North-West; Engr. Nebeolisa Victor Anako, South-East; Fashedemi Temitope Peter, South-West and Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige, South-South. “Their swearing-in and assignment of portfolios will be announced in due course,” she said.