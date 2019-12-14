Breaking :Why We Arrested Duncan Mighty ..Police

Published:

Share This

IMO COMMAND CRIME REPORTARREST OF DUNCAN MIGHTY OVER A CASE OF FRAUDTODAY 14/12/19 operatives of the command arrested popular music artist DUNCAN MIGHTY on an allegation of FRAUD.This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the IMO state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA oN Entertainment, enter into a deal with DUNCAN MIGHTY to manage, promote, arrange Collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty,as a result an agreement was reached with a fee of ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA (N11,000,000) Was paid to him,However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.Sequel to the petition, the artist was arrested, and he affirmed the having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated,he was then released on bail on self recognizance.Consequently, a letter was revieved by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him refund the money, and since then he absconded, and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.SP IKEOKWU GODSON ORLANDOPOLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERFOR:THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICEIMO STATE POLICE COMMAND