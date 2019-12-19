Breaking :US House Of Representatives Impeach Donald Trump..The 3rd In American History

Published:

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote followed weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.Dozens of House members uttered tens of thousands of words during Wednesday's marathon and historic impeachment debate. Here are some of the buzziest.President Trump sent a rambling six-page letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling Congress' impeachment inquiry a partisan “crusade,” an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power” and a “spiteful” “election-nullification scheme.” Click here to read the full letter.The House Judiciary Committee released its full 658-page report just after midnight Sunday, in which the majority calls Trump the "Framers' worst nightmare."As the House of Representatives crossed the vote threshold needed to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the third president in U.S. history to face a Senate trial, Trump climbed on stage here to the roar of his fans for a historic split-screen evening.“It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before, we did nothing wrong, and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before," Trump said, offering one line of defense after another from a stage adorned with Christmas decorations.“Tonight, the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans," he continued, later saying his predecessor, President Barack Obama, should have been the one facing that penalty. "Why didn't the Republicans impeach him?" he asked.Trump accused Democrats of "declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter" and characterized their support for his impeachment as an "eternal mark of shame": “They have nothing. They're the ones who should be impeached, every one of them.”