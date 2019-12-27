Breaking :Plane With 100 Passengers Crashes

Published:

At least 14 people have died and several others injured after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan today, Friday.According to Kazakhstan's civil aviation agency, the Bek Air plane "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a building.In a statement posted on social media, Almaty International Airport said there were 14 people who were killed at the site of the crash, while 22 suffered severe injuries and were taken to two hospitals.The statement also said that eight children and five adults were also being treated for injuries.A special commission is investigating the circumstances leading to the deadly incident, airport officials said.Images posted on social media showed several rescue personnel digging through the wreckage of the Bek Air aircraft.According to Flightview.com flight tracker, a Fokker 100 aircraft of Bek Air was scheduled to leave Almaty at 7:05am local time (01:05 GMT) and arrive in the capital, Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana) at 8:40am (02:40 GMT) on Friday.In a statement published on social media, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the crash."All those injured will be rendered assistance. All those responsible will carry severe punishment in accordance with the law," Kaz Inform news agency quoted the president as saying in the Kazakh language.The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.All Bek Air and Fokker 100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country's authorities said.Source :Alajazeera