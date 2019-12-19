Breaking :Interpol Repatriates Former AGF Mohammed Adoke To Nigeria From Dubai

Published:

Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai.The ex-AGF left Dubai following pressure from EFCC. The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, and Dubai authorities have held series of meeting in respect of the former Attorney General. He was accompanied by INTERPOL officers on Emirates Airlines Flight 785.The aircraft departed the Emirati commercial capital at about 11am Dubai time (8am Nigerian time) and touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at 3:45pm. Officers of the EFCC were on ground at the airport when he arrived. The ex-AGF will surely have his days in court.Picture shows former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke inside the EFCC's bus at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.