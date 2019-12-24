Breaking :DSS Release Sowore After AGF's Directive,Dasuki's Fate Unknown

Published:

The Department of State Services has finally complied with the court orders directing it to release the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from custody.Omoyele’s release came a few hours after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), said in a statement on Tuesday that he had issued a directive to the DSS to release the Sahara Reporters publisher and the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.Malami said his directive followed the decision by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) regime to comply with the court orders granting bail to the two men.Sowore was violently rearrested at the Federal High Court in Abuja by the operatives of the DSS on December 6, barely 24 hours after he was released from a detention that lasted over four months.Journalists from various media houses saw Sowore after he was released from the custody of the DSS at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja at about 6.20pm on Tuesday.But it could not be ascertained yet if Dasuki who had been detained by the agency since December 2015 was also released on Tuesday.