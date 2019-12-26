Boko Haram Kills 6 In Chibok

Published:

About six persons were killed when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area of Borno State on Christmas Eve.Two women were also reportedly kidnapped while three persons were injured in the attack.The Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the incidence on Christmas Day during a political meeting in Uba.While addressing APC stakeholders, Zulum said: “it is unfortunate that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area where 6 people were killed, 3 injured”.The Borno state commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark said all the three injured persons are responding to treatment at the Chibok General Hospital