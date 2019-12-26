Boko Haram Kills 6 In Chibok
Published: December 26, 2019
Two women were also reportedly kidnapped while three persons were injured in the attack.
The Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the incidence on Christmas Day during a political meeting in Uba.
While addressing APC stakeholders, Zulum said: “it is unfortunate that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area where 6 people were killed, 3 injured”.
The Borno state commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark said all the three injured persons are responding to treatment at the Chibok General Hospital
