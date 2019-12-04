Bishop David Oyedepo Condemns Proposed Hate Speech,Anti Social Media Law At Shiloh

Published:

Founder, Living Faith Church, globally known as Winners Chapel, Dr. David Oyedepo, on Tuesday, shocked the world when he disclosed that he had not fallen sick in the past 40 years.He said anyone is free to read different meaning to his statement either as blasphemy or something else, but that there won’t be apology from him because he had truly not fallen ill in the past four decades.Speaking at the opening night of the 2019 Shiloh event with the theme “Breaking Limits”, Oyedepo said he has immersed himself in the Word of God with adequate knowledge of the efficacy of Faith, hence sickness and diseases could not find a place in his body.He explained that Shiloh is an annual spiritual event of the church. As at first night, thousands of delegates from across the world had gathered at the headquarters of the church at Ota, Ogun State to participate in 21st Shiloh event.Millions of other church members also assembled at thousands of local churches across the world to connect, view and participate in the service through live satellite broadcast.He, however, admonished church members to grow their faith and trust in God, obey His commandment and most importantly, acquire knowledge for healthy and hitch-free spiritual journey with GodDr. Oyedepo cautioned the government about the proposed move to pass a bill that would criminalise “hate speech and misuse of social media”.He said: “Why can’t Nigerians talk when socioeconomic and political situations are getting worst than before. You fail to hang killers, corrupt people, political thugs but choose to hang people who speak up about the ills in the society. That’s absurd.”He added: “Some of the people who claimed to love this country, are just after their selfish interests. They use every available opportunity to change things for bad. None of them can truly prove his or her love for Nigeria.”