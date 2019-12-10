Barely 24 Hours After Fowler,Buhari Replaces Another Tinubu's Associate Muiz Banire As AMCON Chairman

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Edward Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).The appointment was contained in a letter forwarded to the Senate and read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, during Tuesday’s plenary.In the letter dated December 9, President Buhari urged members of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly to confirm Adamu’s appointment.It read, “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”Meanwhile, the President also sought the confirmation of the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).He made the request in another letter read by the Senate President during the plenary.This comes a day after the Presidency announced the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the new Executive Chairman of the FIRS.According to President Buhari, the request is pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.The Board was formerly chaired by former National Legal Adviser of APC and an allay of the National leader of APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Banire's replacement comes barely 24 hours after the President refused to renew for a second term the tenure of the former Chairman of FIRS ,Tunde Fowler whom many believed is also a close associate of Tinubu