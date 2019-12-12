Aso Rock Crisis:PDP Mocks Muhammadu Buhari

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put his house in order, saying that the public outburst by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was another signal that the state house is in crisis.Mrs Buhari on Wednesday in a statement, accused Mr Garba Shehu of shifting his loyalty from President Buhari, to those she said, have no stake in governance.According to her, Shehu who is the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity has gone beyond his boundaries and is “meddling in the affairs of a First Lady of a country.”The development, according to the party, showed that governance has failed in the president’s hands.The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “that the governance of our nation has been ceded to the chaotic and selfish whims of a cabal.”It added that the “Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership.“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari Presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy summersaults and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.”The Party decried that since the history of the country, the essence and symbol of Nigeria’s Presidency has never been so stripped and ridiculed.“The PDP urges President Buhari to immediately put his house in order andsave our nation further embarrassments under his very incompetent,disorderly and messy regime.”