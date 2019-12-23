Army Extends Operations In South East,Others

Published:

The Nigerian Army has extended Operation Atilogwu Udo in the South-East, Crocodile Smile in the South-South, and Ayem Akpatuma in the North-Central zone by two weeks, saying the move was to consolidate the successes recorded.The army said on Sunday that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, called on Nigerians to give support and information to the military to nip more crimes in the bud during the extension.According to the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, the regional exercises would now end by January 7, 2020, and not Monday, December 23, 2019, as earlier noted.The army’s spokesman said, “Owing to the successes recorded in the ongoing operations across the country especially in the aspect of Exercise Positive Identification, the Nigerian Army has extended the deadline for the conduct of exercises Ayem Akpatuma, Atilogwu Udo, and Crocodile Smile from December 23 to January 7, 2020.“The army had on September 25, 2019, alerted members of the public of the commencement of the said routine exercises in the different regions of Nigeria. All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from October 7, 2019, to December 23.“The Chief of Army Staff wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to protect lives and properties of all law abiding citizens. He appreciates the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo II and Crocodile Smile II across the country so far and solicits same support as the exercises run through the said extension period.”