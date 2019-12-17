APC Forgives Rochas,Akeredolu,Amosun Others

Published:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr Osita Okechukwu and Pastor Usani Uguru Usani. The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a release issued yesterday in Abuja after NWC meeting, that the decision was in line with the party’s deliberate policy of fairness and actions targeted at ensuring harmony within the party across the country.Issa-Onilu said the party had shown the capacity and willingness to implement its own rules and enforce discipline when there was an infraction through the suspension. “We have also shown that no individual is above discipline and that the party would always apply equity and justice in the day to day running of the party,” he also said.He expressed hope the concerned party members would seize the opportunity to “fully” reconcile themselves with their ward, local government, and state party structures, key into the party activities, and continue to make their own contributions to the growth and stability of the party. The party also urged them to take steps to reconcile with groups and individuals that were important to ensuring a lasting solution to any conflict that might exist in their respective states.On March 1, 2019, the APC NWC suspended ex-Governors Amosun, Ogun State and Okorocha, Imo State for anti-party activities. The NWC also suspended the ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Okechukwu. The NWC would also issue a query to the Governor of Ondo State, Akeredolu, over what it called glaring anti-party activities which affected the fortunes of the party’s candidates in the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.