Anambra Community Banish Man For Impregnating Biological Daughter Twice
Published: December 11, 2019
The people of Okofia a town located in Otolo Nnewi has banished this man for impregnating his biological daughter for the second time .
The community rose in unison to excommunicate the unnamed man for abomination.
The youths and elders of the community effected the ban after it was found that the lady confessed that her father was responsible for her first child and current pregnanacy
