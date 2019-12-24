All Set For The Greater Lagos Christmas /New Year Extravaganza

Published:

All is now set for this years' edition of the Greater Lagos Christmas /New Year ExtravaganzaBilled to perform in the five days none stop celebration are A list artistes and other local talents.This was made known at a news conference held in Lagos yesterday by top Lagos State Government officials led by the State's Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture Mrs. Shulamite AdeboluAlso in attendance were the Commissioner for Information and Strategy,Mr Gbenga Omostoso, Executive Assistant to the Governor on PR and New Media, Mr. Segun Fafore , the Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts and Culture, Mr. Bonu Solomon Saanu as well as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu ,Mr Gbenga AkosileThe event according to the organizers will be a five-day activity as never been seen in Lagos before starting from Christmas day 25th December 2019.It will take place simultaneously in Badagry, Epe, Agege, Victoria Island with the grand finale taking place on 31st of December till the wee hours of 1st January 2020.Apart from music, there will also be talent shows at the various local levels where several talents will be discovered .For the first time, the event will b a family show, people are encouraged to attend with members of their families for an all-round fun experience