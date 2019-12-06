All Is Set For Igbo Cultural Fiesta Mushin And Conferment Of Chieftaincy Titles On Obisia Nwankpa ,CKN ,Others

Published:

Share This

All is now set the Igbo Day celebration and fiesta at Mushin , Lagos Nigeria.The annual event which attracts thousands of visitors from across of the globe is used to celebrate Igbos and friends of Igbos by the Eze Ndi Igbo In Council of Mushi headed by Eze Dr Chukwudi Ndubugaranya Nwosu (EzekwesiliEze 1)The Eze who spoke exclusively to CKN News in his palace today said over 15,000 visitors are expected to attend the ceremony.In addition , over 50 Masquerades depicting the Igbo cultural heritage will also be on the ground to entertain the guest and add glamour to the occasion.The elated Chief host said the event which over the years has been seen as a symbol of unity for Igbos mostly in Lagos and its environ was initiated to forge unity among Igbos and their host communities as well lovers of the Igbo cultureAs part of the event ,some prominent Nigerians will be conferred with Chieftaincy titles.Among them is Nigerian veteran boxing hero Obisia Nwakpa and the Editor in Chief of CKN News Chris Kehinde Nwandu who will be conferred with the title OKWURU OHA (mouthpiece of the people) for his contribution to the media industry in Nigeria and for projecting positively the Igbo Nation and culture.The event which kicks off at 12 noon on Saturday 7th December 2019 will be held at Archibishop Aggrey School (Mushin mini-stadium ) Mushin , Lagos StateThe chairman of the occasion is High Chief James Umeh Igwilo,Co Chairman High Chief Samson .Uwajidike Ifediba.Others expected are the Governor of Lagos State and that of the Five South Eastern States as well as Chief Arthur Eze amongst others