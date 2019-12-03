Aisha Buhari's Daughter Graduates With First Class (See Pictures)

Published:

Aisha Buhari Jnr ,one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has bagged a first-class from one of the universities abroadThis was the post by her mum Aisha Buhari"Alhamdulillah! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well-wishers for the graduation of my daughter Aisha M Buhari Jnr (Hanan) who graduated with a first-class degree. I’m grateful to the good people of Kebbi State, where her final project was located for all their support. I want to particularly thank H.E. Gov Atiku Bagudu, Ibrahim Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi and the Emirs of Gwandu and the Emir of Daura.I wish all students the very best in their future endeavors.#Alhamdulillah#glorybetoGod "