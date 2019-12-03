Aisha Buhari's Daughter Graduates With First Class (See Pictures)
Published: December 03, 2019
This was the post by her mum Aisha Buhari
"Alhamdulillah! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well-wishers for the graduation of my daughter Aisha M Buhari Jnr (Hanan) who graduated with a first-class degree. I’m grateful to the good people of Kebbi State, where her final project was located for all their support. I want to particularly thank H.E. Gov Atiku Bagudu, Ibrahim Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi and the Emirs of Gwandu and the Emir of Daura.
I wish all students the very best in their future endeavors.
#Alhamdulillah
#glorybetoGod "
