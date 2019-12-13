Abuja Highway Turns To Daily Killing Field (CKN News Editorial)

Published:

One of the latest victim of the attacks

Share This

ABUJA ROAD TURNING INTO A DAILY DEATH KILLING FIELDDeaths on Abuja road in this past one week has reached feverish height.Kidnappers now kill at will, CKN NEWS has videos of people killed by kidnappers and bandits on that stretch of road in the past few days.On this post is one of the victims who had his head blown off inside a 4matic Benz Jeep with Reg No KJA 340 BC (Lagos).That happened along the Kwali Abuja road.We cannot publish the videos due to its gruesome nature .We are calling on the relevant security agencies to kindly increase their presence on this particular road,its obvious that with the increasing attack on them by the IGP IRT TEAM on the Kaduna Abuja road, they've shifted base to the Abuja Lokoja expressway .