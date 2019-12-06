Abia State Govt Announces Demise Of Nnamdi Kanu's Father ,Few Weeks After Mother's Death

Published:

Share This

The Abia State Government has announced the demise of Nnamdi Kalu's father.This was the press statement from the office of the State Commissioner for Information on the matter."It was with rude shock that we learnt of the passing on of one of our great royal fathers, HRM Eze Sir I.O. Kanu, the Egwu Ukwu II of Afaraukwu Ibeku, at the age of 86 years.His unwavering love and sterling contributions to the development of his community in particular, and Abia State in general, are well documented. No doubt, HRM left a lasting legacy and an indelible impression on the minds of Ndigbo everywhere in the world.Death is not the end of man but a necessary passage to a better place in eternity where there is no strife, sorrow or pain. Indeed, Papa has only gone to that better place, and in his usual manner while on earth here, he is praying for all of us from above, especially for the peace, unity and progress of not just his community but also of our State and Alaigbo.This should be our consolation so that his beloved family and community he left behind do not continue to weep since we all know that he is resting peacefully now.As a government, we assure the family of late Eze Sir I.O. Kanu and Afaraukwu community of our continued support in all ways we can to help ameliorate the pains of his departure.Lastly, we pray that God in His infinite mercies grant the soul of our late Eze eternal rest. Amen!Chief John Okiyi KaluHonorable Commissioner For Information, Abia State