4,737 Nigerians Died In Road Accidents In 2019...FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that 9, 698 accidents were recorded in 2019 leading to 4, 737 deaths.FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja, the nation’s capital.“Available data to the corps revealed that between January to October 2019, a total of 9, 698 road traffic crashes were recorded out of which 4,737 people were recorded dead.“We have 30, 744 people sustained various degrees of injury to 68, 193 people involved. 63, 456 were rescued. More disheartening is that the nation has to grapple with the worrisome challenges of crashes involving the articulated vehicles in the year 2019,” he stated.Oyeyemi stated that his agency is worried about the challenges of crashes involving trailers and trucks continued with 900 crashes recorded.According to him, over 157 thousand traffic offenders were arrested in the third quarter of the year.