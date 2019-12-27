37 Year Old Man Beats Wife To Death On Xmas Day In Ogun

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a 37-year-old man, Mutiu Sonola, for beating his wife, Zainab Shotayo, to death.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Thursday.He explained that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased at a police station in Abeokuta, the state capital.“The father of the deceased complained at Ibara Division that he was called on the phone that his daughter was having a misunderstanding with her husband and that she has been beaten to coma by the husband.“He stated further that he quickly raced to the scene and rushed her daughter to the General Hospital, Ijaye where the doctor confirmed her dead,” Oyeyemi said.He disclosed that as soon as the suspect realised that his 34-year-old wife was dead, he took to his heels.On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in Ibara, Dada Olusegun, was said to have mobilised operatives and went after the suspect.“His hiding place was eventually located and he was promptly arrested,” the command’s spokesman said, adding, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is fond of beating the deceased at any slight provocation and that the incident of that fateful day was a very minor disagreement.”He noted that the body of the victim has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.The Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Kenneth Ebrimson, has also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.