36 Years After,LASU Set To Build First Student Hostels As Gov Sanwoolu Mobilizes Contractors

36 years after it's establishment, the Lagos State University (LASU) is expected to have its first set of students hostels.The State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu made this declaration through his social media handle.The first set of the hostels which is expected to be completed in 18 months will accommodate 30% of the students' population.This was Gov Sanwoolu's social media post"After 36 years of being a non-residential university, we signed a deal with 6 private developers to build 8,200 bed-space hostel accommodation at the Lagos State University.On completion within the next 18 months, the hostel will accommodate 30% of the 26,000 student population.Our administration will continue to invest in the infrastructural upgrade of our higher institutions of learning."