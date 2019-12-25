25 People Die In Bauchi Accident ,Police Seeks Contacts Of Families

Published:

Pictures from an accident scene

25 passengers have lost their lives in a ghastly accident in Bauchi State .This was how the Bauchi State Police Command announced the incidentBAUCHI STATE POLICE COMMANDFATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTWith a heavy heart, the Bauchi State Police Command regret to inform the general public that, there was a fatal motor vehicles accident today, Thursday 12/12/2019 at about 0630hrs, at a location closed to Gubi village along Bauchi - Kano road involving two motor vehicles, Toyota Hummer bus conveying twenty two (22) passengers and J5 bus conveying four (4) passengers and twenty (20) cows.The accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming towards opposite direction and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision, as a result all the twenty six (26) passengers from the two vehicles sustained serious burn injuries.The victims were immediately evacuated from the scene by security agents with assistance of good samaritans to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital, twenty five (25) passengers were confirmed dead by the medical doctor while one (1) survived and is on admission receiving treatment.Investigation has revealed that, all the passengers inside the Toyota Hummer bus were loaded from Katsina on their way to Yola while the passengers in the J5 bus were from Bauchi on their way to Kano.Meanwhile, up to the time of this release, only four (4) corpses from the J5 bus were identified by their families and released for burial while twenty one (21) from the Toyota Hummer bus are yet to be identified and claimed by their families. It is on this note, the Command calls on members of the public whom their family member(s) left Katsina to Yola today's morning and are still unable to reach them to check at the ATBU Teaching Hospital please.Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.DSP KAMAL DATTI ABUBAKARPOLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERFOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICEBAUCHI STATE COMMAND