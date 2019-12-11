11-Year-Old Househelp Beaten And Fed With Cockroaches By Boss Rescued

Published:

An 11-year-old house help who was consistently assaulted and fed with cockroaches and faeces by her boss has finally been rescued by activist Gwamnishu Harrison.The case of the young house help was reported by a concerned citizen which led to the rescue of the girl who is currently receiving medical attention at Amaku General Hospital in AwkaShe was reportedly rescued from a dungeon where she laid helpless with septic wounds and scars all over her face and body.A concerned citizen reached out to us on the case of an 11-year old house girl locked up, beaten up and fed with cockroaches and faeces…We quickly swung into action, got to Awka and rescued the little girl from the dungeon where she laid helpless with septic wounds and scars all over her face and body.She is currently on admission at Amaku General Hospital, Awka.”