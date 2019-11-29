Whyte Cleon To Commence Entrepreneurial Development Training For Ex Employees

Published:

Whyte Cleon Limited a leading HR Outsourcing and Consulting company in Nigeria, has announced the soon to commence Entrepreneurial Development Training, designed for its ex-employees. The company’s Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Mrs. ‘Nireti Adebayo, said this while addressing press men during the announcement of activities leading to the celebration of the company’s 10th year anniversary, scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.Adebayo stated that, “over time, we have delivered unrivalled quality service to our clients and provided practical solutions to our clients assisting them in Strategy Formulation and Execution, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Performance and Human Capital Investment”.Adebayo remarked that “the entrepreneurial development training is a platform through which we aim to give back to society by equipping our former colleagues with a new mind-set that will enable them become more productive, flourish, and ultimately become solutions provider and employers of labour thereby helping to lift others out of poverty”.This initiative which is the first of its kind by any organization in the outsourcing space, attests to the status of Whyte Cleon Limited as Nigeria’s fastest-growing, “future forward” Human Resources Solutions Provider. The company is known for setting standards and breaking new grounds in the industry, being the first outsourcing company in its sector to be awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for its Quality Management System. Also, the company is also the first company to organize guarantors’ forums for its employees and for all its clients.Confirming this development in Lagos, Mr. Yakubu Wuyep, the company’s General Manager, noted that “beneficiaries of this program, will be our ex-colleagues. The Entrepreneurial development classes, which is free to the staff, will be organized to teach the basics of starting a business, growing and sustaining it, towards financial freedom, self-sustenance and ultimately becoming employers of labour; this is also in addition to setting up a Business Network for them”. Continuing, Wuyep, stated that “this is an integral part of Whyte Cleon’s reputed policy on CSR and tradition of promoting workplace engagement which dovetails into great experiential service for our clients”. Concluding, Wuyep said: “our ex-colleagues are encouraged to remain members of the Cleon Cooperative Society and continue to take advantage of our savings and investment platform as well as the many asset acquisition and loan products of the cooperative, which are at interest rates of 5%”.With the vision “to be the preferred HR solutions provider”, Whyte Cleon has grown from a humble beginning of a single client, in the financial services sector, to a client base of over 30 companies in different sectors of the economy with a staff strength of over 6,000 staff in all states of the federation. The company leverages big data gathered from market intelligence, research and historical records in its decision making, strategy formulation, products development, employees and clients relationship management. Whyte Cleon aims to be a global company, it currently has presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya