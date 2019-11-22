We Will Approve Any Requests From Buhari ....Senate President

Published:

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed willingness to approve all requests that come to the Senate from President Muhammadu Buhari.Lawan said any request that comes from Buhari is “good for the nation” and the Senate will take immediate action on them.The Senate President said this when the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.Sagay had appealed to the Senate President to ensure that Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is confirmed as the substantive head of the agency.But the Senate president said there was no pending request for Magu’s confirmation, explaining that Magu had been rejected twice by the 8th Senate led by Bukola Saraki.“The confirmation of acting chairman of EFCC – there is no request before this Senate for the confirmation of the acting chairman of EFCC.“This is a new senate and therefore, until there is a request to this senate, there is nothing the senate can do.“I want to assure you that any request that comes from Mr. President is a request that will make Nigeria a better place in terms of appointments or legislation and the senate will act expeditiously to ensure that we play our part in the confirmation or passing of legislation appropriately.”The Senate President said the lawmakers are “in a haste” to pass anti-corruption bills.“As far as we are concerned, those bills will have to come again and start to go through the process from the very beginning,” he said.“We are ready; in fact, we are in haste if those bills are ready for us to start working on them.”Earlier, Sagay, while making a case for Magu, said the acting EFCC chairman, has accomplished “magnificent work so far in the years of being in that position.”“We also want to bring before the Senate, some of the criticisms of the public in the area of oversight,” he said.