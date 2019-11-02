We Waited On The Lord For 20 Years ,Before Our Triplets Arrived..Yinka Ayefele

Published:

When news of the birth of musician, Yinka Ayefele’s triplets made the rounds some months ago, his fans and music enthusiasts widely jubilated on social media. However, the renowned gospel artiste hasn’t really spoken in public about his bundles of joy. But when pictures of the artiste and the children– two boys and a girl– made the rounds on social media during the week, Saturday Beats reached out to Ayefele and he gushed about how much joy the kids have brought him.He said, “My babies were actually born on January 18, 2019. They were delivered prematurely, so initially I had to deny the reports when it went viral. I told those who saw me at the hospital in the USA not to disclose that I had given birth because I wanted my triplets to live. I was so scared initially for their lives, I didn’t want anything to happen to them health-wise but I thank God that everything is perfect now, they are doing very fine.“It’s a thing of joy and I have never experienced it before. I never expected it too because when one is looking for the fruit of the womb, one may get one or at least two but not three. The first time I heard that my wife was pregnant, I was very excited. From the moment we confirmed she was pregnant, I couldn’t describe my joy. But on the day of delivery, seeing the scan, baby A, B and C, it now dawned on me that they were eventually coming to the world.“The babies have been a source of blessing to me. There have been a lot of changes in all that pertains to me.“I also appreciate my special wife who endured for over 20 years to achieve this. Some women would have eloped; her family would have pressured her to leave but she was steadfast.”On whether he helps to change the kids’ diapers and placate them when they are cranky, the 51-year-old singer said, “Of course, it is my duty. The funny thing is that they do the same things at the same time. If one is crying, the second picks it up and so on. They eat, cry and even defecate at the same time. If I’m carrying one, the second would also want me to carry him or her. That’s the most difficult part of it– carrying the three of them at the same time. But I thank God and I can never complain about that,” the dotting father said.