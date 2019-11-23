Breaking :US Fraud Indictment:I Am Innocent,APC Chairman Reacts To Allegations

Published:

Chief Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, West Africa’s biggest aviation company, has denied fraud and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the United States authority.Reacting to allegations that he laundered $20 million through the US banking system by law enforcement authorities of US state of Atlanta, Onyema was quoted by BusinessDay newspaper as saying the claims are are false and not in tune with his character.Onyema said as a person and a business man his only aim has been to build Nigeria and improve wellbeing.“As the press statement clearly stated, these are indictment that only contains charges. I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find no dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.“Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted. I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world. Every Kobo I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose.“The American companies that received the funds are still in business. I never took a penny from any US bank or Nigerian bank. I am willing to defend my innocence in the US courts,” Onyema stated.US authorities had indicted Onyema over allegation of bank fraud and money laundering involving movement of $20 million from Nigeria through accounts in the United States in a scheme involving purchase of air crafts.