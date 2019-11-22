UK Condemns Death Sentence For Hate Speech Bill

Published:

The British Government said it supports the right of individuals to express opinions and peacefully challenge authority as an essential part of a free and open society, noting that it was following discussions around the proposed legislation closely.Commenting on the bill on Wednesday, Her Majesty’s Government said while it takes a strong stand against hate speech which could incite violence and damage relationships within the society, it supports “the right of individuals to express opinions and peacefully challenge authority as an essential part of a free and open society.”The statement signed by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Chris Ogunmodede, said, “The UK government is following discussions around the proposed Prohibition of Hate Speech bill closely.”It added, “We take a strong stand against hate speech, which can incite violence and damage community relationships within society. We also strongly support the right of individuals to express opinions and peacefully challenge authority as an essential part of a free and open society.“The UK strongly opposes the inclusion of the death penalty in any piece of legislation, as a matter of principle.”