Two Killed,35 Injured In Lagos Gas Explosion

Two children have been confirmed killed while 35 others were injured with various degrees of burnt following an explosion in a gas store on Aduke street in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Many others are said to be in critical condition as a result of the incident.

According to the general manager of the Lagos state emergency management agency, LASEMA, Femi Osanyintolu there was a leakage from the gas cylinder before the explosion which also affected several shops and homes.

