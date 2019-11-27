Treasure Wells Brings Smartphone Film Making To Port Harcourt

Published:

It was actually wow at the just concluded Port Harcourt version of the Pan African film making and digital marketing workshop packaged by treasure wells film Academy Lagos in partnership with Pafex and supported by GoogleThe event was powered by Urs Konnect Ltd. The smartphone film making session handled by filmmaker Ike Nnebue was memorable ,while the digital marketing training run by Google become mind blowing leaving the excited garden city registered participants asking for more.The high point was the refunding of cash back to the participants as the organisers stock in trade which Enugu and Owerri participants benefited as the tour officially kicked off from both cities now Port Hacourt has joined the fray.This noble gesture which was made possible by urs konnect Ltd came as a huge surprise to the attendees. According to Obifaruk the project facilitator, the tour train stops over at Accra and Kigali next.