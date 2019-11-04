Thugs Who Attacked Us Are Loyalists To Edo Deputy Governor, Says Oshiomhole

Published:

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has linked the thugs who attacked the Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and the Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, to the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.Mr. Oshiomhole in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, after the incident, described the thugs who invaded his Iyamho country home as loyalists to Mr. Shaibu.Dignitaries including Governor Obaseki had attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo and honoured a lunch invitation at the home of Mr. Oshiomhole, when the thugs launched an attack on the vehicles belonging to the APC Chieftain kinsmen.The statement narrated that tension in the community started on Friday when the deputy governor imported thugs into the community with a view to intimidate political opponents.It added that during the convocation ceremony, the Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele who delivered a lecture, had called for calm when the thugs who had gained entrance into the school premises, started disturbing the public.“Security agents helped to ensure peace before the event started. As a matter of fact, Comrade Oshiomhole left the event through the back so as to avoid being attacked by the thugs who laid siege at the entrance gate of the university.”It further recounted the build-up to the attack, adding that; “the governor, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Oshiomhole and other guests were already in the hall when at about 11:30 am, the deputy governor stormed the University with over 200 Okada riders and thugs.“The deputy governor rode to the event in one of the motorcycles. Security operatives accosted them at the gate and refused them entrance. The thugs started threatening the security operatives who insisted the deputy governor can enter the venue but they will not allow the thugs to gain access.“Following their threats the security operatives tear-gassed the thugs and the deputy governor; the thugs were dispersed while the deputy governor joined other dignitaries at the venue.“This created tension already in the small community,” it added.After the incident in the school, the statement explained that the invited guests made their way to Mr. Oshiomhole’s country home, where the whole attack happened.“After the event, Comrade Oshiomhole left instructions at the gate that he was expecting these respected leaders. So when the visitors came, the governor (Obaseki) drove in a bus with other officials but following the incident that occurred earlier where thugs sponsored by the deputy governor invaded the university, Iyamho youths barricaded the gate of the national chairman with a view to protecting him against any harm.“These youths sighted Andrew Momodu, Osaigbovo Iyoha on the bus which conveyed the governor to Oshiomhole’s residence. They decided to stop them from entering the compound because these were the same people who led the thugs that attacked Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin City penultimate week.”The statement clarified that no vehicle in the convoy of Governor Obaseki was destroyed.“The thugs targeted the vehicles belonging to Oshiomhole’s relations and friend and destroyed them. Thank God for the intervention of soldiers and other security operatives who came to restore peace.