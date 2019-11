Published:

Suspected thugs on today attacked the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and Chairman, Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr. Aderemi Makanjuola.According to reports, the incident happened while Obaseki, others were driving into the Iyamho residence of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole shortly after attending the first convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyamho.Governor Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole have in the past few months been at dagger drawn over Edo State Politics