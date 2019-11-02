Stars Gather In Uyo,As AGN Elects New National Officers (See Pictures)

Published:





Uyo , the Akwa Ibom State capital for two days hosted the best of Nollywood as stars converged in the State for the General Meeting and election of Africa's biggest Actors Guild, the Actors Guild Of Nigeria National Executive members.The event which was held at the prestigious Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort was also attended by the Commissioners of Culture and Tourism, his counterpart in the Ministry of Information as well as veteran actors and the BOT members of the GuildThe highlight of the event was the election of the following officers to pilot the affairs of the Guild in the next two years.1. National President ---Emeka Rollas Ejezie2, Vice -President North Central Mohammed Kareem.3, Vice-president North West: Wassh Waziri Hong.4, Vice-president South East: Lolo Oby Kate Okafor.5, Vice-president South West: David Babafemi Branch.6, Secretary General Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu7, Asst.Secretary General:Chelsea Raphael Nwodo.8, Financial Secretary Emeka Duru.9, Treasurer-- Maradona Mikevine Paul.10, PRO Coker Monalisa Chinda Coker11, DGS-- Anigbo Clement Cowboy.12, Chief Whip Adigizi Bala.The candidate for the position of VP North East was not elected because he couldn't garner 2/3 of the total vote.That of the South South was absent due to health issuesA Bye-election shall be conducted for North East and South South zones in due course.The President of the Guild ,Mr Emeka Rollas in his acceptance pledge to take the Guild to the next level with new programme initiatives that will benefit all actors and actresses in the country.The oath of office was administered on the elected officers by the Guild's BOT Chairman,Mr Ifeanyi DikePictures from the event