She Is Not An Actress..AGN Distances Self From Lady Arrested In Canada For Stealing

The National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has reacted to the story of Deborah Oguntoyinbo reported by some section of the media as Nollywood actor caught in Canada by the police for stealing.Speaking to Journalists in Abuja, the AGN President said Deborah is not a Nollywood Actress nor a registered member of any Guild or Association in Nollywood both within and outside Nigeria.We have carried out extensive investigations on the lady and found out that she has never featured in any Nollywood film, the AGN President confirmed.Mr. Rollas cautioned social media journalists especially bloggers on the need to carefully verify stories before they rush to publish so as not to bring the emerging profession to disrepute.The story was a blatant mischief aimed at disparaging the acting profession in particular and Nollywood in general.The original story carried by Sahara Reporters never described Deborah Oguntoyinbo as Nollywood Actress.He attested to the characters of Nollywood actors as role models and brand lights that portray positive image of Nigeria within and outside the country with minimal or no criminal tendencies as reportedly perpetuated by Deborah Oguntoyinbo in Canada.As a professional Association, Actors Guild of Nigeria is well positioned and structured to identify all registered members and practitioners within the industry. And as proud affiliates if Federation of International Actors (FIA) with headquarters in Brussels Belgium, we are in touch with Actors Guild of Canada.He told us that he has sent a letter of disclaimer to the Canadian High Commission on Deborah Oguntoyinbo's reported story.