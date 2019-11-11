Senate President Felicitates With Elder Statesman Daura At 80

Published:













Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with eminent Nigerian senior citizen, Alhaji Mamman Daura, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.





Lawan applauded Alhaji Daura’s love for Nigeria and its people, a virtue he said has drawn him friends and associates from across the political and religious spectra of the country.





The Senate President also praised Alhaji Daura's passionate and meritorious service to the nation.





He described Alhaji Daura's life as exemplary and worthy of emulation by all Nigerians who share his passion and hope for the unity and development of the country.





Lawan prayed that Almighty Allah will grant him more fruitful years ahead with good health.

