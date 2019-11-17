Sacking Of Osinbajo's 35 Aides Has No Ethnic Coloration...Buhari

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as unfortunate, the ethnic and political interpretations given to the ongoing reorganization at the Presidency aimed at enhancing service delivery. Buhari, who spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after his arrival from London on Friday night, said:‘‘They said 35 people were sacked in the vice president’s office. We just created some ministries and we reorganized and people are giving it ethnic and political dimensions. It is unfortunate.’’In a statement issued yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on the recent disengagement of some political appointees, Buhari, who reacted to a question on what next for his administration after a well deserved rest in London, said, ‘‘We are going to work harder and be accountable. We have tried to make Nigerians understand why we do certain things.Accountability from bottom to top is absolutely necessary. ‘‘Whoever is responsible for government property, (should know) it is public property, it is not personal and he has to manage it according to the law. ‘‘That’s what I expect and I think that we have been around long enough to impress on people that we mean what we say.’’