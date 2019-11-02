Sack Goodswill Akpabio Now...APC State Chairmen Tell Buhari

Published:

All Progressives Congress state chairmen have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, over his alleged overbearing behaviour.In a statement by their Chairman, Ali Dolari, and Secretary, Ben Nwoye, after their meeting in Asaba, said the chairmen questioned Akpabio’s alleged interference in the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission.The statement read in part, “He (minister) has vested interest to annex the Niger Delta Development Commission as a unit of the Niger Delta Ministry where he is the minister.“We query the rationale behind Akpabio’s hastened moves to impose an illegal Interim Management Committee in breach of the NDDC Act, particularly his naming of one Dr Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor, as the acting Executive Director, Projects, whereas the NDDC establishment Act makes it mandatory for the occupant of that office to be a certified engineer with the requisite engineering certificates and membership of statutory regulatory bodies.“What does Akpabio intend to achieve by hurriedly appointing Dr Joy Nunieh, who incidentally is the Rivers State Representative, as acting Managing Director of his unconstitutional interim management committee whereas, he is aware of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a substantive board currently undergoing screening at the Senate?