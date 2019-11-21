Presidency:Bola Tinubu,Peter Obi Are Good For 2023 ..Satguru Maharaj Ji

Published:

Satguru Maharaj Ji, Founder of One Love Family, has declared that All Progressives Party (APC)'s national leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, is suitable for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023. According to him, if the Presidency is zoned to the South-West region, then Tinubu is a good choiceThe source discloses Maharaj Ji also said that should the Presidency be zoned to the South-East, then Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election is a good choice as well.The respected cleric disclosed this on Wednesday, November 20, at a news conference held at his Maharaj Ji village to herald the Family’s golden age festival, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.“Anybody can become the president of Nigeria as long as he or she places the interest of the country above personal interest.“If there is anyone who is fit in the south, it is Sen. Bola Tinubu. So, I will offer him for president if the Presidency is going to come from South-West.“This is because he has been able to play the role of a mobiliser and bridge-builder across the country.“Also, Peter Obi is a fine choice from the South-East,” he said.Meanwhile, he expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs of the country. He also urged President Buhari to do more in salvaging the situation.