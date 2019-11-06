Policeman Dies In Balogun Market Fire Incident

Published:

Share This

The six-storey building gutted by fire on Tuesday in Lagos Island has collapsed, killing a policeman at the scene, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).NAN reports that the six-storey building located at 43 Martins Street, Lagos Island, collapsed around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday as firemen continued spirited efforts at extinguishing the inferno.NAN reports that a section of the burning building collapsed on the policeman, severely injuring him while trying to control the surging crowd.