Police Rescues 12 From Illegal Spiritual Detention Home In Lagos

The police have rescued twelve victims from an illegal spiritual healing centre at the Isheri Osun area of Ijegun in Lagos State.The centre, called ”Blessings of Goodness Healing Church” is said to habour about twenty victims, some of whom have been in chains since 2014.According to the police public relations officer in Lagos, Mr Bala Elkana, the chained victims are barely able to walk and had to be removed first, before law enforcement personnel evacuate the rest.About a week ago, nineteen pregnant girls and babies were rescued from this area.The victims, some of whom are between ages thirteen and twenty eight, were allegedly lured to Lagos with promises of jobs.