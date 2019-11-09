Police Redeploys 13 Newly Promoted AIGs
Published: November 09, 2019
AIG Dan Bature,fdc – AIG DFA FHQ
AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa - AIG PMF
AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 Lokoja
AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPU
AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU
AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT
AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos
AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime
AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar
AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing
AIG Bello A. Sadiq - AIG Zone 1, Kano
AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc - AIG DOPS FHQ
AIG Lawal Ado - AIG Works
The Inspector-General of Police charges the AIGs to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force. The IGP further directs the Officers to ensure adequate supervision of their respective department/formation to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.
The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effec
