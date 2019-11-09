Saturday, 9 November 2019

Police Redeploys 13 Newly Promoted AIGs

Published: November 09, 2019
Following the recent promotion of Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today 8th November, 2019 ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones and Formations as follows:  



    AIG Dan Bature,fdc – AIG DFA FHQ
    AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa - AIG PMF
    AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 Lokoja
    AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPU
    AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU
    AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT
    AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos
    AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime
    AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar
    AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing
    AIG Bello A. Sadiq - AIG Zone 1, Kano
    AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc - AIG DOPS FHQ
    AIG Lawal Ado - AIG Works

     The Inspector-General of Police charges the AIGs to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force. The IGP further directs the Officers to ensure adequate supervision of their respective department/formation to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.

    The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effec

