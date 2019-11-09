Police Redeploys 13 Newly Promoted AIGs

Published:

Following the recent promotion of Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today 8th November, 2019 ordered the posting and redeployment of the following Senior Police Officers to Zones and Formations as follows:AIG Dan Bature,fdc – AIG DFA FHQAIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa - AIG PMFAIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 LokojaAIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPUAIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTUAIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICTAIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, LagosAIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG MaritimeAIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, CalabarAIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community PolicingAIG Bello A. Sadiq - AIG Zone 1, KanoAIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc - AIG DOPS FHQAIG Lawal Ado - AIG WorksThe Inspector-General of Police charges the AIGs to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force. The IGP further directs the Officers to ensure adequate supervision of their respective department/formation to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.The posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effec